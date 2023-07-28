SHREVEPORT, La. - A shooting near Shreveport's Hyde Park neighborhood left one man injured early Friday.
Police tell KTBS 3 News the man was sitting in an SUV outside his home in the 9200 block of Cade Drive near Watts Road at about 12:30 when someone opened fire on that vehicle. The gunman got away, possibly in a gray Charger.
The victim was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries to his upper body, according to police.
If you have any information about this case, call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) at 673-7373.
