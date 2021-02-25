SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating its fourth shooting within 13 hours Thursday morning.
The latest shooting happened around 3:20 in the 63 hundred block of Tinker Street, that's in Shreveport's Mooretown neighborhood.
The victim told police he was walking down the street when he was shot in the foot. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with non-life threatening injuries.
Police are working to identify the suspect.
If you have any information about this or any other shooting contact Caddo-Shreveport CrimeStoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit P3tips.com.