SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are on the scene of the city's latest shooting Monday morning.
At least a dozen units on location in the 2600 block of Lindholm Street at Hearne Avenue. The call came in just before 7 a.m.
Police on the scene told KTBS 3 News that a man was shot in the chest while walking his children to school. He's been rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
After the shooting, police say the gunman ran away from the scene.
If you have any information about this case, call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) at 673-7373.
