SHREVEPORT, La. - A man is recovering Sunday after he was stabbed multiple times.
Officers say two men were fighting near the What's on Tap bar near the Shreve City Walmart, when the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the 25-year-old victim multiple times. The victim was stabbed at least once in the stomach.
He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with life-threatening injuries.
Police were able to find the suspect and detain him for questioning.
They do not know what led up to the fight.
This story is breaking we will update this article when more information is available.