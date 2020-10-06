SHREVEPORT, La. - A man is recovering Tuesday after getting shot in the shoulder at a Mooretown area apartment complex.
The victim told police he was standing outside his vehicle at the Clear Horizons Apartments, in the 4300 block of Illinois Avenue, around 7:20 Monday night, when someone drove up and shot him.
Officers say the victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with non-life threatening injuries.
Police are working to find the suspect.
If you have any information contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit p3tips.com.
