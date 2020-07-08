MONROE, La. — A 31-year-old man, who exchanged gunfire with a state trooper attempting a traffic stop Sunday, was shot and killed early Wednesday morning at a motel in Monroe.
State police said in a news release troopers were attempting to serve an arrested warrant on Erroll Johnson when shot were fired at officers.
Johnson was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were hurt.
During the traffic stop on Interstate 20 in Ouachita Parish, Johnson exchanged gunfire with a trooper and ran into a wooded area.
A passenger in Johnson’s vehicle suffered minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.