BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier City Police are searching for Garrett Gene Wilson, 48, of Bossier City.
Police say Wilson was reported missing from his home on Bluebonnet Drive Sunday. No one has heard from him since Thursday.
Wilson is descried as 6'0 and weighs about 230 pounds. He has no known medical problems.
Back in 2009 Wilson pleaded guilty to defrauding the Bossier Parish School Board. The U.S Attorney's Office says his company Ark-La-Tex Repair, Inc. received $8.6 million wroth of contracts between 2004-2008 from BPSB. A report from the attorney's office say "Wilson admitted that he and the company charged the board for more expensive equipment than was actually installed. According to his indictment he defrauded the school board of $780,000.
In 1995 Wilson was sentenced to 15 years in prison as an accessory to murder and armed robbery for his involvement in the murder of a man. The victim was followed from a Bossier City casino to I-49 in DeSoto Parish where he was killed.
Anyone with information on Wilson's whereabouts should contact the BCPD at 318-741-8611.