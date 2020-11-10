BOSSIER CITY, La. - The search is on for the person responsible for a shooting early Tuesday in Bossier City. Meanwhile, the victim is being treated at Ocshner LSU Health for what's being called life-threatening injuries.
Police spokeswoman Traci Ponder says officers responded to a shooting about 3:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Wilbanks. They found a man with a gunshot wound to the upper body.
Ponder says the man was speaking with first responders when he was taken to the hospital.
Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact the Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8605.
