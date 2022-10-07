SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are looking for the suspects responsible for a carjacking in Shreveport early Friday.
According to police, three people carjacked a vehicle in the 1000 block of Dudley Drive at the Lakeville Townhomes around 1:45 a.m.
As the victim ran away, the suspects fired multiple shots and grazed him in the head. He is expected to be OK.
If you have any information about this case, call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) at 673-7373.
- - - - -
