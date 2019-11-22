SHREVEPORT, La. - One man is recovering and another is in police custody after a stabbing in Shreveport.
It happened at the Valero gas station in the 5100 block of Monkhouse Drive shortly after 3 a.m. Friday.
Police tell KTBS 3 News that the two men were in an altercation when one of them stabbed the other in the face.
The wounded man has been taken to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment. The other man is being questioned by police.
Authorities say they hope surveillance cameras can shed some light on exactly what led to the stabbing.