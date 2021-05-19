SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man injured in a double shooting Tuesday night has died, Shreveport police said Wednesday in a news release.
The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. in the 1800 block of Cheatham Street. Police who arrived on the scene learned a man and woman were shot and taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital by private vehicle.
The 25-year-old woman's injuries were classified as non-life threatening. The 22-year-old man was taken into surgery but later died, Sgt. Angie Wilhite said in the news release.
Detectives spoke with witnesses and canvassed the neighborhood while crime scene investigators collected evidence. This investigation is ongoing.
Detectives are asking anyone with information are asked to call the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300. Those wishing to remain are asked to contact Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.