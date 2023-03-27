POWHATAN, La. - A Mansfield man wanted in connection with a homicide in Natchitoches Parish Sunday has surrendered to authorities.
Jacoby Javon "Cobi" Forte, 20, was accompanied by a Shreveport attorney when he showed up at the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center around 12:45 p.m. Monday to turn himself in, Sheriff Stuart Wright said.
Forte was booked on charges of second-degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony. No bond has been set pending a 72-hour hearing.
Forte is accused in the death of Jalan Dunte McGee, 19, of Zwolle.
The shooting happened just after noon at the Willa Point Apartments in the 1400 block of state Highway 1 in Powhatan. McGee was transported by private vehicle to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center.
Witnesses told deputies Forte was armed with a handgun and was on the run.
As the investigation progressed, detectives learned McGee was pronounced dead about 2 p.m. His body was taken to Shreveport for an autopsy.
Criminal arrest warrants were issued for Forte, who is on felony probation for a conviction of aggravated assault with a firearm in March in Sabine Parish.
Deputies in DeSoto, Sabine and Natchitoches parishes were on the lookout for Forte during the time he was on the run. He was considered armed and dangerous.