BOSSIER CITY, La- Residents of the Maple Wood Trailer Park in Bossier City spoke up after several cars were broken into. It happened around 2 a.m., Wednesday. Bossier Parish deputies are still looking to the public to help them find three suspects responsible for stealing three guns and cash out of vehicles.
Joseph Wise says he didn't know about the break-ins' until later when a neighbor asked if their cars had been burglarized.
Wise checked his home surveillance camera and discovered footage of three suspects. Wise said a fourt person can be seen in a second video His footage was turned given to the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office has not officially stated there was a fourth person.
Wise installs security systems professionally. He suggests everyone should have cameras.
"I recommend anybody have them," said Wise. "They're nice and when stuff like this happens it's nice to be able to have video and know what's going on. Usually, it acts as a deterrent, but I guess they didn't notice them before they went in our cars. They didn't get anything from us, but we feel bad for quite a few people in the neighborhood aren't weren't so lucky."
Wise said it's a quiet neighborhood and break-ins aren't usual.