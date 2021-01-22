SHREVEPORT, La. - A dangerous scene unfolded early Friday in west Shreveport involving a stolen vehicle, shots fired and a massive search. In the end, Willie Cummings, 19, was charged with multiple offenses.
Officers on scene told KTBS 3 News that it started with the theft a Toyota Camry at about 1:20 a.m. from the Circle K on Kings Highway at Gilbert. Minutes later, an officer tried to pull over the driver, later identified as Cummings, near Westwood Park and Lyba Street. At some point during the ordeal, officers heard shots fired.
The man then tried to drive away, but the car got stuck in mud. Police said Cummings jumped out and ran across Interstate 20 and hid behind an abandoned home in the 4900 block of Durham Place in Hollywood Heights, which is just north of Shreveport Regional Airport.
Almost two dozen police units searched for Cummings. Officers eventually found him and took him into custody. Cummings had a stolen firearm in his possession, police said.
During an interview with investigators, Cummings said he accidentally discharged the firearm during the pursuit. He is also a suspect in a separate unrelated vehicle theft.
Cummings was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on two counts of theft of a motor vehicle and one count each of illegal possession of a stolen firearm and illegal use of a weapon. Cummings also has multiple outstanding arrest warrants.