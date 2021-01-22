SHREVEPORT, La. - A dangerous scene unfolded early Friday in west Shreveport involving a stolen vehicle, shots fired, and a massive search. In the end, Willie Cummings, 19, was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, flight and possession of a stolen firearm.
Officers on scene told KTBS 3 News that it started with the theft a Toyota Camry at about 1:20 from the Circle K on Kings Highway at Gilbert.
Minutes later, an officer tried to pull Cummings over near Westwood Park and Lyba Street. At some point during the ordeal, officers heard shots fired.
The gunman then tried to drive away, but the car got stuck in mud. At that point, police say he jumped out and ran across I-20 and hid behind an abandoned home in the 4900 block of Durham Place in Hollywood Heights. That's just north of Shreveport Regional Airport.
Almost two dozen police units were searching for him. Officers eventually found him and a K-9 unit was able to take him down. That's when he was arrested.