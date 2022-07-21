Mayor Adrian Perkins hosts meeting to address crime with Neighborhood Association presidents

SHREVEPORT, La.--Thursday evening Mayor Adrian Perkins joined Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith and other city leaders to address crime in Shreveport.
The police chief says crime numbers are falling with the help of new innovative technology and other newly implemented resources.
Leaders addressed a group of local Neighborhood Association presidents who were able to directly ask questions to city officials.
One big announcement made at the meeting was the upcoming construction of several new police facilities as well as funds that will be allocated to new street lights in Shreveport.
According to city leaders, the addition of new street lights will aid the efforts of the new Real Time Crime Center whose cameras throughout the city will help police better serve the community.