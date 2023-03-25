SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux released the following statement Saturday afternoon regarding recent violence in the city.
You know by now that the City of Shreveport was shaken all week unspeakable acts of violence. The shootings this week at the Villa Norte apartments, along South Lakeshore Drive, at the Clear Horizon apartments, and in Cedar Grove this week, as well as the shooting of multiple victims in the 1800 block of Logan Street and the 200 block of Texas Street overnight cannot and will not be tolerated by the City of Shreveport and its overwhelmingly law-abiding citizens.
As we continue to pray for the victims of these crimes, it is important for our citizens to know that the City will use everything available to it to both catch the perpetrators of these crimes and to prevent other crimes from occurring. Mayor Tom Arceneaux has instructed the Shreveport Police Department and other departments assisting to deploy additional cameras in high crime locations.
Additionally, he has called on the power of the United States Government to investigate criminal conspiracies that fall within the scope of the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO). The City believes that many of the recent violent activities could fall under the RICO statute, which carries extremely stiff penalties.
RICO includes violations of state statutes against murder, robbery, and dealing in a controlled substance or listed chemical. The City believes that the activities of many of the perpetrators of violent crimes have committed offenses that permit prosecution under RICO, and the Shreveport Police Department will be cooperating with federal authorities to provide evidence to support those prosecutions.
Mayor Arceneaux and SPD Chief Wayne Smith are also talking with the Louisiana State Police (LSP) about utilizing their assistance in investigating these violent crimes to bring the criminals to justice more quickly.
The Shreveport Police Department has one suspect in custody relating to the incident at 200 Texas Street and are continuing their investigation to see if the two shootings last night and this morning were somehow connected.
SPD, the Shreveport Downtown Development Authority, the Shreveport City Council, and the Arceneaux administration condemn these senseless acts of violence and any criminal organizations behind them. Mayor Arceneaux, Liz Swaine of DDA, Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith, and Councilmember Gary Brooks will hold a press conference today at 3PM in the 200 Block of Texas Street.