SHREVEPORT, La. - With the recent spike in violent crime in Shreveport, Mayor Adrian Perkins issued an urgent appeal on social media this week to stop the violence.
Perkins said police are working around the clock with local, state, and federal partners, including the ATF, to address the violence and get illegal firearms off our streets, but they need your help.
He said it's frustrating when investigators report after a shooting that there are no witnesses and no information, despite the fact that the shooting happened in broad daylight in a highly trafficked areas.
Perkins said don't protect these killers. Protect your family, friends, neighbors, and the kids playing outside. If you see something, say something.
If you want to share information but remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.