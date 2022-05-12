MINDEN, La. -- A Minden murder that's gone unsolved since 2017 is getting renewed interest thanks, in part, to a KTBS report that aired Tuesday night.
An anonymous Minden business owner has given $10,000 toward a reward for information in the shooting death of Tyrone Sumlin. Minden police hope that will prompt someone to come forward to crack the case.
Police Chief Steve Cropper and Sumlin's mother, Ruthie Coleman, are announcing the reward at a 4 p.m. news conference Thursday.
Det. Shane Griffith said a report Tuesday night by reporter/anchor Troy Washington, who revisited the case and interviewed Coleman, led to the business owner stepping forward with money for a reward.
Recently, investigators put Sumlin's photo up around town to generate renewed interest in the cold case.
But even as time as passed, Sumlin's five daughters, Coleman and other family members have not given up hope. They have faith that even as time marches on one day the killer will be caught.
"Minden is a small town. Somebody knows something. I am just keeping the faith that one day we will see justice for Tyrone," said Ruthie Coleman, Tyrone's mother.
Sumlin, 33, was shot on Sept. 14, 2017 in the head with a .380-caliber handgun. Neighbors on Quarles Street heard the gunshots around 9 p.m. Sumlin's body was found in the front yard of a house later that night.
Earlier this year, Cropper assembled a task force including Minden police and Webster sheriff's deputies to work on the unsolved case.