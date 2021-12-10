MINDEN, La. - Minden police have arrested three people in connection to what they say was a retaliatory shooting connected to a drive-by shooting Thursday where a home was hit about 10 times.
The second shooting was at a residence on Peach Street. The initial one happened on Sims Street.
Police said three guns, drugs and money were seized in the Peach Street shooting.
"Some of Minden’s finest and most experienced officers were on duty last night. They done an outstanding job in investigating and apprehending the violent criminals, the Minden Police Association said in a Facebook post Friday morning.
The association said the home where the drive-by happened was the residence of a known gang member in District A. He was not home at the time but two women and an infant were. No one was injured.
Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the Minden Police Department.
- - - - -
KTBS 3 is On Your Side and when news happens, we want to know about it. Email us at tips@ktbs.com and we’ll check it out.