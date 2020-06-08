SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police have arrested a 32-year-old Minden man in a stabbing that happened Sunday at the Shreve City Shopping Center.
Police said two men were fighting near the What's on Tap bar when the Javentress Hill pulled out a knife and stabbed a 25-year-old man multiple times. The victim was stabbed at least once in the stomach and taken to Ochsner LSU Health with life-threatening injuries.
Hill was booked into city jail on a charge of attempted second-degree murder.
No bond has been set.