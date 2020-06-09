Shreve City stabbing

SHREVEPORT, La. - Bond has been set for a 32-year-old Minden man in a stabbing that happened Sunday at the Shreve City Shopping Center.

Police said two men were fighting near the What's on Tap bar when the Javentress Hill pulled out a knife and stabbed a 25-year-old man multiple times.

Javentress Hill

Javentress Hill, Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office photo

The victim was stabbed at least once in the stomach and taken to Ochsner LSU Health with life-threatening injuries. 

Hill was booked into city jail Sunday on a charge of attempted second-degree murder.

Hill's bond has been set at $250,000.

3
8
9
39
29

Tags

Load comments