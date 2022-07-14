MINDEN, LA.--Minden police are shining a light on a grim but growing problem not only in their community but spreading throughout the nation, people dying from fentanyl use.
Investigators say they've seen an uptick in fentanyl related deaths most recently the death of an infant.
"Over the past few months we have had 3 or 4 adults who have passed away due to fentanyl poisoning, if you are abusing it and there are children around there is a greater risk for the children to ingest the fentanyl which is what happened in this case," said investigator Shane Griffith.
Both parents are expected to be charged in connection to the death.