MONROE, La. – A Monroe hospital has issued a statement saying a missing newborn taken Thursday night has been found.
St. Francis Medical Center said Friday morning the baby is safe.
State police said the possible father of the infant, 35-year-old Travis Hargrove, left the hospital with the newborn concealed in a black backpack.
Travis Hargrove Jr. was born Thursday morning with a medical condition that will require treatment.
Details about where in infant was found were not immediately available from law enforcement.