SHREVEPORT, La. -- After a year like 2020, people are eager to turn the page. But, for victims of domestic violence, this can be a scary and dangerous time.
Everyone needs to keep a watchful eye on loved ones, neighbors and even strangers, as domestic violence can be happening right under your nose without even knowing it. Doing so could save someone’s life.
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry says studies show incidents of domestic violence are higher on New Year's Day than the normal daily average. This can be due to increased stress and alcohol consumption.
While there may be greater factors contributing to domestic violence during the holiday, it does not necessarily correlate to an increase in victims reporting domestic violence. That is one of the greatest misconceptions during the holidays, according to Petrina Jenkins, Domestic Violence Outreach and Community Education Director for Project Celebration.
“Usually what we do know about domestic violence situations is that abusers tend to be very cunning and manipulative around people," Jenkins said. "So, usually you have lots of family and friends around during the holidays, lots of gatherings. So, usually abusers are able to manipulate their way through that.”
Jenkins also said victims stay or do not speak up because they do not want to be viewed as breaking up their family during the holidays. Therefore, monitoring key signs of domestic abuse is so important.
“Definitely pay attention to Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde type of behaviors," Jenkins said. "Like one minute this person is this way and the next minute they are not."
Domestic violence typically occurs when no is around. With that, Jenkins says pay attention to people who are highly nervous, always appear to be on edge or someone who wants everything to be perfect.
“We'll hear survivors say they stayed because of the children," Jenkins said. "But we know that is exactly why they shouldn't stay because we know that domestic violence is a learned behavior and that children who grow up in homes with domestic violence are twice as more likely to become abusive or be abused."
"So, staying because of the children whether it's the holidays or not is definitely not an option," Jenkins said.
She says most victims seek help after the holidays, around mid-January. This is most likely due to the season changing, income tax season and people making New Year's resolutions.
Jenkins says those who suspect someone is being abused should not accuse anyone and never ask the possible victim if they are being abused. The best thing is to be supportive without being judgmental.
-----
Project Celebration resources can be found by clicking HERE.
For those experiencing domestic violence, the Louisiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence toll-free hotline at 888-411-1333.
If immediate help is needed, dial 911.