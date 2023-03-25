59TH ST SHOOTING

SHREVEPORT, La. - A man shot and killed Sunday, March 19, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office.

Steve Graham Sr., 58, was shot multiple times just after 3:40 a.m. in the 1500 block of West 59th Street in the Morningside neighborhood. He died at 3:51 a.m. at Ochsner LSU Health hospital.

An autopsy was authorized.

The killing, which remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department, marks the 20th homicide in Shreveport and Caddo Parish in 2023.

