SHREVEPORT, La. - A man shot and killed Sunday, March 19, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office.
Steve Graham Sr., 58, was shot multiple times just after 3:40 a.m. in the 1500 block of West 59th Street in the Morningside neighborhood. He died at 3:51 a.m. at Ochsner LSU Health hospital.
An autopsy was authorized.
The killing, which remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department, marks the 20th homicide in Shreveport and Caddo Parish in 2023.