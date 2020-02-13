RUSTON, La. - There's a new development in the four month old case of a toddler who died in Lincoln Parish. The child's mother has now been arrested.
According to the Grambling Police Department, Zakaeria Tatum, 19, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the death of her child in Oct. 2019.
Police say they received a call on Oct. 8 about an unresponsive child. They say the mother claimed she awoke to find the child unresponsive in a crib.
Police say she later changed her story and said she rolled over on the child while sleeping.
Tatum was booked into the Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office on a charge of negligent homicide. Bond was set at $20,000.