SHREVEPORT, La. - A young man was dropping a friend off in Shreveport when four guys approached them with guns in an attempt to steal his car. KTBS 3 spoke with his mother, concerned about what happened to her son and for the safety of Shreveport.
Betty Hendricks, lives in Farmersville, Louisiana. Her son is in the National Guard. While he was passing through Shreveport in Saturday, headed to Camp Minden, Hendricks and her husband got a call from their son.
"While he was running, he called my husband," said Hendricks. "I'm listening and I'm like 'What's going on?"
Hendricks said someone was shooting at her son. It happened at the intersection of Pierremont Road & Southern Avenue in Shreveport around midnight. A group of guys in a car across the intersection got out of stolen car and headed toward Hendricks' son with guns. Her son, along with his passenger, ran, abandoning their vehicle.
"That's the most horrific feeling I've ever had in my life," said Hendricks. "I'm helpless. Because I can't help my son." Before running, Hendricks' son attempted to back up as the guys approached him so he could drive away. Instead, he ended up hitting a truck behind him. Hendricks herself, is an army veteran.
"If you want to use guns and fight, join one of these branches like I did," said Hendricks. "Go to the Army, go to the Marines, somewhere, somebody will take you."
Hendricks' son and passenger got away unharmed. The police crash report detailed that the suspects ran off, leaving both cars. The driver of the truck that was hit, drove off, in fear of a shootout happening and later reported the incident.
Hendricks felt this issue of crime, is partially a parental issue.
"If these people was at home, teaching their children something about God, a whole lot of this stuff wouldn't be happening in these streets," said Hendricks. "If some of these mamas stay out the clubs, and be at home with their children. Some of this wouldn't be happening." Hendricks pastor, Frederick Fuller of Desoto Fellowship Church, was there in support. She called on him for guidance after this incident. Fuller spoke with KTBS 3 about this issue of crime across Shreveport.
"I feel like it needs to be love and then it needs to be unity," said Fuller. "This is not a one man's problem. This is our community's problem. And until we come back together as a community, and everybody be responsible for their actions, we are going to continue to have this problem."
"I'm so upset behind this situation, because it could have been a totally different outcome," said Hendricks. "But God had mercy on my son and I'm so glad he had mercy on my son."