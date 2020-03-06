SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man is behind bars after police say an investigation showed he was driving recklessly through the Broadmoor neighborhood and posting the shenanigans on social media.
Hunter Breedlove, 18, was arrested Thursday on a warrant charging him with one count of reckless operation. Bond was set at $350.
Officers were made aware of a series of videos that Breedlove posted to social media dated as far back as early February. The videos showed the man they believed to be Breedlove, travelling neighborhood streets in excess of 65 mph and doing "donuts" on business parking lots.
The investigating officer, Cpl. Christian Hicks, said that this reckless disregard for public safety could have easily led to the death of an innocent bystander, another motorist, or the suspect himself.