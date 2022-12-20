SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are trying to unravel details surrounding a shooting early Tuesday in Shreveport in which multiple people and vehicles were hit. It happened at Cross Lake Apartment Homes in the 5600 block of South Lakeshore Drive shortly before 1 a.m.
According to police, while four people were sitting in a parked car, several other people on foot opened fire on the vehicle with various sized weapons. As many as eight cars may have been hit.
Police say one person was hit in the knee and another was grazed on the face. They were rushed to Ochsner LSU Health with non life threatening injuries.
There's no word at this time on who did it or why.
If you have any information about this case, call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) at 673-7373.
- - - - -
