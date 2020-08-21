DeAndre Butler

DeAndre Butler

 NPD

NATCHITOCHES, La. - Natchitoches police have a second person in custody for a shooting that took place Tuesday afternoon on Allen Street.

A woman told police two people in a vehicle started shooting at her while she was in her driveway.

Detectives identified DeAndre Butler, 21, of Natchitoches on a charge of principle to attempted second-degree murder. 

An arrest warrant was issued for the 15-year-old on a charge of attempted second-degree murder and Natchitoches police caught up with him Friday. He was arrested and taken to Ware Youth Center in Coushatta. 

