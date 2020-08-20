NATCHITOCHES, La. - The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Tuesday afternoon on Allen Street.
On August 18, 2020 around 3:43 p.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department responded to the 1200 block of Allen Street in reference to gunshots in the area.
As officers arrived to Allen Street they were notified by the victim that two suspects in a vehicle began to shoot at her while she was in her driveway.
Detectives identified DeAndre Butler,21, of Natchitoches and a 15 year old as the two suspects in the vehicle.
Butler was arrested and charged with Principle to Attempted Second Degree Murder.
Detectives have secured an arrest warrant for the 15 year old that is charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder.
The Natchitoches Police Department will release more details as they become available.
If you have additional information in regards to this investigation please contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or Detective Terry Johnson at (318) 357-3858. Remember all information given shall remain confidential.