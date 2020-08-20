NATCHITOCHES, La. - Natchitoches police are investigating a shooting that took place Tuesday afternoon on Allen Street.
A woman told police two people in a vehicle started shooting at her while she was in her driveway.
Detectives identified DeAndre Butler, 21, of Natchitoches and a 15-year-old as the people in the vehicle. Butler was arrested and booked with principle to attempted second-degree murder.
An arrest warrant has been issued for the teenager on a charge of attempted second-degree murder.
-----
Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or Detective Terry Johnson at (318) 357-3858. All calls are confidential.