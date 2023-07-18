NATCHITOCHES, La. - The Natchitoches Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a suspected killer. There's an arrest warrant out for Trevonte Jefferson, 19 of Natchitoches. He's wanted for principle to second degree murder in connection with last Tuesday's killing at a Motel 6 in Natchitoches.
Matthew Robinson is also still wanted by the Natchitoches Police Department who has an arrest warrant for second degree murder.
Last week detectives arrested Ambrea Howard, 27 of Natchitoches, without incident for principal to second degree murder.
On July 11 shortly after 2 a.m. officers were dispatched to Motel 6 at 7624 Highway 1 By-Pass in reference to a gunshot victim. They found Michael Porter, 35 of Natchitoches, who had been shot multiple times. He later died.
If you have any information about this case, contact Detective Shermaria Lewis at (318) 357-3914. You can also report a tip anonymously by downloading the P3 Tips app on your smart phone or by calling Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at (318) 238-2388. All tips remain confidential and the caller can receive a cash reward up to $2,500 for the arrest of an offender.