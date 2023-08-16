NATCHITOCHES, La. - The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon.
About 3 p.m., the Natchitoches Police Department was dispatched to the 400 block of Fairgrounds Road in reference to an individual being shot. Officers found a 16 year old victim suffering from a single gunshot wound.
The teen was rushed to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center where he later died.
This investigation is ongoing and the Natchitoches Police Department will release more details as they become available.
If you would like to report suspicious activity please contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or if you have additional information in regards to this investigation please contact Detective Rudolph Glass at (318) 357-3875. Remember all information given shall remain confidential.