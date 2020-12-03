Thursdays standoff in Bossier City impacted more people than just those who were directly involved. Police had to shut down the entire block of Airline Drive between E. Texas Street and Shed Road for several hours as they negotiated with the suspect, identified as Robert Sneed III, to surrender.
"I was here but I didn't notice them coming down Airline," said Elizabeth Logan, the manager of Notini's Italian Restaurant. Logan's day at work had already started before the standoff began less than a block away.
"Employees started coming in and they asked me what was going on down the street." Logan said. "I went out there and looked and there were cop cars everywhere."
Their day was further disrupted when police closed a full block of Airline Drive to traffic for hours. Notini's depends on the traffic for their lunch rush.
"Our business is really slow today," Logan said. "I'm guessing that's what it was from because we we almost empty all day."
Across the street at Redline Express Lube, manager Bahaa Shihadeh said he was working on a car when he heard the sirens and saw the chase.
"I stopped what I was doing and ran into the street," Shihadeh said. "Next thing I know, I see cops with guns drawn, like 'Woah, what is going on?'"
As the standoff continued, a crowd started gathering to watch. On the surface, the onlookers might seem good for business. But Logan says it only added to the confusion and the rumor mill.
"I was a little worried because we didn't know what was going on and we had customers coming in, they drove by and they seen the police with guns drawn and all that so we were a little worried because we weren't sure."
Despite the crowd, Shihadeh said the police kept everyone at a distance and he never felt like he was in any real danger.
"I called my girl and she's like, 'Stay back, you could get shot in the cross fire or something could ricochet off and hit you,'" Shihadeh said. "But I felt like it wouldn't get down to that for some reason."
Once Sneed surrendered and the road reopened, both Logan and Shehadeh say they're grateful the standoff ended peacefully and they're glad to return to normal..
"Everything seems to be fine," Logan said. "They got the guy from what I heard and everything's going good now."
"It was just exciting and nerve-wracking at the same time," Shihadeh said.