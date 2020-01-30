BOSSIER CITY, La – Police are investigating a shooting that injured a child during the early hours of Thursday morning. The child was admitted to Ochsner LSU Shreveport Health Center and is expected to make a full recovery, police said. Neighbors say they are in a state of shock and disbelief about the shooting. Shauna Clark says she heard the gunshots and was immediately concerned about the safety of her child.
“That’s very scary over on this side of town. Very scary. It’s South Bossier, very good neighborhood. So we were kind of scared. Like what’s going on? Our kids play out here,” Clark said.
Police say the shooting was not random but targeted to one specific house. Police are urging anyone with information to contact Bossier City Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100.