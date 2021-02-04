SHREVEPORT, La-- In Shreveport, a three-year-old girl is fighting for her life after being shot in a residential complex on Bernice Circle Wednesday night.
The shooting happened around 9 o’ clock Wednesday evening in the West Cedar Grove neighborhood.
It was some type of domestic dispute that resulted in gunfire inside the home, according to Shreveport Police.
Police Chief Ben Raymond and Mayor Adrian Perkins were on scene after the shooting. Chief Raymond says that it's a matter of getting guns out of the hands of the wrong people. He also says the department is currently interviewing witnesses.
Perkins shared his thoughts about the shooting and says,” It's these guns. It's improper handling of guns that creates certain incidents. Its illegal guns that create certain incidents. And the way we can work on this is not just getting these guys [police] to go into the streets and seize guns but also lock your own guns up.” Perkins went on to say thieves specifically target cars to obtain legally registered firearms. This is another way guns end up in the wrong hands.
Although police are interviewing witnesses following the shooting of the three-year-old, they have not named anyone as a suspect or have anyone in custody at this time.