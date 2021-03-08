SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman shot and killed in north Shreveport early Friday has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office.
Kellee C. Grant, 39, of Shreveport was found with multiple gunshot wounds around 9 a.m. near the intersection of David Raines Road and 7th Street in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Gilbert Fullerwood Jr., 49, is charged with second-degree murder in the case.
The shooting remains under investigation.