SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman shot and killed in north Shreveport early Friday has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office.
Kellee C. Grant, 39, of the 1600 block of Mayhaw Circle was found with multiple gunshot wounds around 9 a.m. at the intersection of David Raines Road and 7th street in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Gilbert Fullerwood Jr., 49, is charged with second degree murder in the case.
The shooting remains under investigation.