NATCHITOCHES, La. - Detectives with the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office need your help in their search for an attempted murder suspect wanted in connection with a shooting last month.
Detectives are actively looking for Rmaury Brock, aka "Omar Brock", 23. He is wanted for attempted 2nd degree murder and is considered armed and dangerous.
The shooting happened on Aug. 10 at a Campti apartment complex. A 33-year-old man suffered multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds. He is currently recovering.
Brock's address is on Suzanne Street in Coushatta, Louisiana, but he has ties to the Payne subivision and areas in Shreveport.
Detectives ask that if you see Brock to not engage him, he may be armed.
If you know anything about Brock's whereabouts, call 911, or contact Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at 318-238-2388.