SHREVEPORT, La. - October is cyber security month and Louisiana State police want to remind people that cyber security goes beyond preventing identity theft.
LSP is discussing a new cyber security threat each week in October. The first threat is sextortion.
Sextortion is defined as an act of extortion in which a perpetrator threatens to expose sexually compromising information (such as explicit private images or videos of the victim) unless the victim meets certain demands. These demands can include money, sexual acts, or even more photos. There is a large increase of sextortion cases throughout the country, and Louisiana is no different.
Here are some tips to prevent sextortion:
- Be aware of any information you share online with others. This includes social media posting sites (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snap Chat, etc.) as well gaming sites (Discord) and messaging apps (WhatsApp, Signal, and Facebook Messenger).
- Know who is viewing your information. If necessary, set your settings to private.
- Be suspicious of anyone you meet online or through other social media platforms. Block anyone you do not know.
- Whatever you post on online, it will stay online.
If you are a victim or have a child who is a victim of sextortion, please contact your local Police Department or Sheriff’s Office. The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is available to the public through a convenient and secure reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. Citizens can access the form by visiting lsp.org and click the “suspicious activity” link.
The second threat discussed is money mules/money mule scams.
A money mule is someone who transfers or moves illegally acquired money on behalf of someone else (knowingly or not). They can include online dating, work-at-home jobs, or prizes. Scammers transfer money to victims in multiple ways. Often instructing victims to use gift cards or wire transfers. Victims are often unaware that the money is stolen, or the reasons behind the transfers.
Here are some ways to prevent becoming a money mule:
- Stay Aware
- Don’t accept a job that asks you to transfer money.
- Never send money to collect a prize.
- Don’t send money back to an online love interest who’s sent you money.
If you believe that you are participating in a money mule scheme, do the following;
- Stop communication with the suspected criminal(s).
- Stop transferring money or any other items of value immediately.
- Maintain any receipts, contact information, and relevant communications (emails, chats, text messages, etc.).
- Notify your bank and the service you used to conduct the transaction.
If you are a victim of a Money Mule Scam, please contact your local law enforcement.