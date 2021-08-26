MISSOURI SHOOTING

SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Thursday in the 1900 block of Missouri Avenue at Lakeshore Drive involved a Shreveport police officer.

Details are limited at this time, but the incident is believed to have left at least one person injured.

