SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Thursday in the 1800 block of Missouri Avenue at Lakeshore Drive.
The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. after Shreveport police responded to a call about a suspicious person. Officers found a man matching the description they were given. He drove away as officers approached him, Troop G spokesman Jonathan Odom said in a news release.
Officers pursued the man to Missouri Avenue, where he stopped. The man -- later identified as 20-year-old Devin Ned of Shreveport -- refused commands to get out of his car and hit the accelerator, striking one of the officers, Odom said.
One officer then fired his gun, hitting Ned.
Ned and one officer were transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
LSP/BFO will serve as the lead investigating agency as the investigation remains active and ongoing.
- - - - -
KTBS 3 is On Your Side and when news happens, we want to know about it. Email us at tips@ktbs.com and we’ll check it out.