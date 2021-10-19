SHREVEPORT, La.- A drug raid in Shreveport, leads to a standoff and manhunt.
It started just before 5 p.m., on Looney Street in the city's Allendale neighborhood.
Caddo deputies were serving a drug warrant, when they encountered several men at that location. Deputies say they all took off running, and one pulled a gun.
At one point more than 40 police and fire vehicles were on the scene.
Officers quickly caught two supsects. One was taken by ambulance to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport.
Police were concerned that a dangerous suspect was on the loose in the neighborhood around Murphy and Sycamore Streets.
The third suspect was caught about 30 minutes later. Caddo Parish Public Information Officer Bia Roldan says he was found hiding under a house in the 1800 block of Murphy Street.
Roldan says deputies seized cocaine, guns and cash.
All three men will be booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.