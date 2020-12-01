LONGVIEW, Texas - Officials have identified a Longview man who was killed in a Thanksgiving night shooting at what law enforcement called a “party event” in Harrison County.
David Sterling, 36, was fatally shot at the event and then pronounced dead early Friday morning at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview.
“It actually happened late, late Thursday night,” Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Administrative Lieutenant Jay Webb said Monday about the shooting.
At 12:05 a.m. Friday, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a shooting at a party event location on Whitehurst Drive near the intersection of Loop 281 and Interstate 20 at a venue in the Harrison County portion of Longview, officials said.
Webb identified the location as Elysians Event Hall.
The death could be ruled the Longview’s 11th homicide of the year.According to Webb, investigators are interviewing witnesses after the event, which he said drew a crowd of about 400 people that night.
“We have these things frequently,” Webb said about the venue. “So many people go there.
A Longview police officer responded to the event location during a separate incident involving a fight that was not related to the shooting, the sheriff’s office said. The officer sustained a broken ankle while assisting Harrison County deputies in an arrest.
Webb said the officers ended up in a “scuffle” and “when they fell to the ground, his foot was in a bad spot.”
Longview police spokesman Brandon Thornton on Monday said the injured officer was treated and released Friday.
In connection to the incident, Devin Loyd, 27, of Dallas, was booked Friday into the Harrison County Jail on charges of resisting arrest, search or transport and aggravated assault again a public servant. He was remained jailed Monday on bonds totaling $103,000.
Longview police responded to two shootings early afternoon Friday in South Longview. The police department determined that the two victims of the afternoon shootings are brothers and the two separate incidents are believed to be related to one another.
Thornton said the identities of the two brothers have not been released and may not be as they are victims. The two men sustained non-life threatening injuries, Thornton said
Anyone with information about either of the incidents should contact Longview police at (903) 237-1199, Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867 or greggcountycrimestoppers.org or Harrison County investigators at (903) 923-4000.