GRAMBLING, La. - Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a Grambling man in connection to the shooting of a woman Friday night.
The shooting happened at the Peachland Mobile Home Park shortly after 8 p.m. The victim identified as Krystavia Buggs, 18, was unresponsive and later died, according to deputies.
After interviewing multiple witnesses, deputies arrested Willie Earl Winzer,18, was taken into custody and charged with Negligent Homicide.
He is currently being held at the Lincoln Parish Detention Center on a $300,000 bond.