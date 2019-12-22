TEXARKANA, Texas - Bowie County Sheriff Deputies are investigating a homicide that left one man dead in the Liberty-Eylau community, Sunday afternoon.
Amilleon Jackson,18, from Texarkana, Texas was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound, around 2:30, in the parking lot of the Riverbend Apartments, according to Sheriff deputies.
Sheriff deputies say the suspect, Antonio Ramon Grigsby, 15, also of Texarkana, Texas, is still at large.
If you have information about where Grigsby is contact police, or the Bowie County Sheriff Office at 903-798-3149.