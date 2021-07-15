SHREVEPORT, La. - Tony Battson grew up in the Cooper Road neighborhood. When he was younger, he was part of a gang. Battson was shot 20 years ago during a shootout after someone broke into his home. After surviving he chose to live differently, with his second chance.
Today, he is a respected adult figure and a mentor to the community. He's also involved in the church after feeling a calling to preach over a year ago. Battson, like most, is wanting to see crime stop in Shreveport. In an interview with Battson, he explained people need to learn how to love again and how to forgive one another. He said retaliation is not a must.
We asked Battson what message would he have to the youth when it comes involvement with crime related activities.
"Drop the guns man," said Battson. "If you forgive, forgive who you need to forgive and just be grown about it. You know, quit killing I mean might be a little animosity but at the same time, live and live long man. You got kids to live for. You got family for and your family do love you. But my thing is put the guns down. And please and please learn how to love, physically and mentally."