SHREVEPORT, La. - A year after a deadly shooting, a local family is asking for the public’s help in finding the shooter.
Dwain Weathers of Shreveport was one of two men killed shortly after midnight on May 31, 2020. The shooting took place in the 6200 block of Rufus Drive.
Weathers, a loving father, had just gotten off work before the shooting occurred when shots rang out. He was transported to Ochsner LSU Health where he died. So far, there have been no arrests.
Weathers' family says they miss him and want justice. Sheena Miller, Weathers' significant other, said “We love him and miss him so much, he will always be in our hearts.”
Thanks to a local business, the normal Crime Stoppers $4,000 reward has been matched dollar for dollar, so a tipster would receive $8,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons who committed this crime.
Reed Ebarb, the President of Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers stated “This is a case we very much want to solve, even after the passage of time. Anyone who wishes to submit a tip will remain anonymous”
Caddo - Shreveport Crime Stoppers urges anyone with information to call 318-673-7373, visit the website www.CScrimestoppers.org, or use the app P3 Tips to submit information.